Apalachin Library Welcomes New Director

The Apalachin Library welcomed a new Director, Tracy Savard, in January. Savard assumes the role following the retirement of the long-time Director, Cathy Sorber.

Part of the Finger Lakes Library System (FLLS), which encompasses five counties and 33 libraries in our region, the Apalachin Library has evolved into a community hub, and has been part of the local fabric since 1957.

Today, the library, located at 719 Main St. in Apalachin, has maintained its relevance in a changing world. A 20-foot by 60-foot multi-purpose room was added in 2017, and an outdoor pavilion was built in 2019. The library is a go-to for books and resources, offers inter-library loans, computer and meeting room use, engaging activities, special events, and more.

Savard exclaimed, “I fell in love with the library the moment I walked through the door.”

Savard said that she has enjoyed meeting library patrons, and, in addition, “The community has been kind and welcoming, the staff has been incredible, and the Board has been supportive.”

Savard also gave a nod to the Friends of the Library, who, she said, “Are a wonderful group of volunteers who support the library,” and further explained that the group manages the popular Book Barn and also gets involved with events and fundraisers.

Savard, who grew up in Watkins Glen, N.Y., had served as Library Director at the Watkins Glen Public Library for two years prior to relocating to Apalachin. She previously worked for 12 years in the research library at Corning Museum of Glass where, she said, contemporary books on glass are housed alongside materials dating back to the 15th century.

Libraries, Savard reminisced, have been part of her life since childhood, and she gives credit to her parents who instilled a love for reading at an early age. Although there was a strict bedtime rule in her home growing up, she said her parents allowed her to “read as late as you want.”

As a teenager Savard recalled walking to the Watkins Glen Library after school, and where she often dreamed of becoming a librarian.

She would like to pass on, “What my hometown library meant to me,” in Apalachin, and, “Share the love of reading with our patrons, and continue to instill the value of libraries.”

The Apalachin Library welcomed about 12,000 visitors in 2022, and many of them among the 1,500 registered borrowers. The library is home to nearly 13,000 physical books.

Looking ahead, Savard’s “To-Do List” is lengthy. Goals include revamping the library website so that it is more mobile-friendly, forming partnerships with area schools and community organizations, and rebranding, just to name a few.

One key goal in the works is to plan a Teen Open House, and where Savard hopes that young adults will stop by to check out what the library has to offer. In turn, she wants to better understand what activities or programs would continue to draw teens to the library. A date and time for the Teen Open House is forthcoming.

Over 100 children each month, between the ages of zero and five, participate at the library’s weekly story time sessions. For adults, a monthly book discussion is held.

Also for adults, a weekly Tuesday evening yoga class, led by instructor Sheehan diMichiei Shotwell, is a popular program. Sessions are free to all in the community.

A special Saturday story time event, the Ollie and Nola Show, features two certified therapy dogs. Dog-related crafts, refreshments, and a chance for patrons to read with the dogs is all part of the fun. Upcoming dates will be announced.

On Saturday, April 22, Belle’s Library Tea Party, intended for children aged three and older with an accompanying adult, is planned. The program features tea, punch, treats, crafts and games. Contact the Library to reserve a spot since space is limited.

Savard would like to introduce a sewing program within the library’s Maker Space, and is currently looking for an experienced individual who is skilled in all aspects of sewing, including in the use of sewing machines. Maker Space programs are held in the upstairs activity room of the library.

An AARP tax program, which is winding down in April, is available for ages 50 and older. Call the library to make an appointment with a tax preparer.

The Apalachin Library will also celebrate National Library Day and National Library Week in April. Stay tuned for an announcement.

For additional information, call the library at (607) 625-3333, find them on Facebook, or visit www.apalachinlibrary.org.

Library hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.