Editorial: Lithium-ion battery fire hazard advisory

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are causing vehicle and structural fires. Nationwide, the fire service is warning users of devices containing lithium-ion batteries of the serious and sudden eruptions of some of these batteries. The result is uncontrolled flames, extreme heat, and toxic gas emissions. These outbreaks cannot be controlled by portable fire extinguishers or even household water application.

The batteries most prone to spontaneous ignition are those that have been bent, mal-shaped, damaged, punctured or are replacements for the original. Overcharging, using the wrong charger or exposure to excessive heat or cold can also cause sudden battery failure.

On mobility vehicles like e-bikes, e-boards, scooters or wheelchairs the hazard can be more serious because users charge these units inside their living area, often in the hall at the front or rear doors. If they fail, an exit from the home is totally blocked. From the first sign of pending eruption to an explosion may only be a few seconds.

Do not use or discard in your trash any lithium-ion battery you suspect may be a problem. Do not wait until a damaged battery explodes to seek help.

If you have a suspicious battery situation, please call 911 and request your local fire department. The Tioga County Hazmat Team, composed of local, specially trained firefighters and equipped with specific material to handle these batteries is available via mutual aid with any fire department.