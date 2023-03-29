Endicott man arrested in connection with fatal Newark Valley crash

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Dominic V. Fontana, of Endicott, N.Y., for the traffic violation of Moving From Lane Unsafely following the investigation of a car vs. pedestrian motor vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 38 in the Town of Newark Valley on Feb. 15, 2023.

Fontana is accused of leaving the southbound lane of travel in an unsafe manner and striking four pedestrians who were walking along the shoulder of the roadway. Three of the four pedestrians, 66-year-old John Stephens, 25-year-old Kurtis Acker, and 52-year-old Doreen Wood, all from Newark Valley, died as a result of the collision.

The fourth pedestrian, a 27-year-old female, also from Newark Valley, was flown from the scene by LifeNet Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y. and has since been released from the Hospital.

The investigation into this motor vehicle crash included a search warrant for the vehicle involved and the electronics within, as well as a subpoena for cell phone records. Video from several commercial vehicles’ on-board cameras, doorbell cameras along with business and residential security cameras were also reviewed.

The Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert was called in to administer drug and alcohol sobriety testing on Fontana. Following the investigation, there was nothing found that would support criminal charges related to the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police uniformed troopers, New York State Police CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit) and UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) unit, Tioga County Emergency Services, Newark Valley Fire Department, Berkshire Fire District NY, Maine Emergency Squad Inc., Owego Emergency Squad, LifeNet of New York, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Department of Transportation.