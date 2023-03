Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 15, 2023, property located at 61 George St., Village of Owego, from Sheryl and James Raftis Jr. to Jay Loveless and Erin Youngman for $140,000.

On March 16, 2023, property located at 395 Tyler Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Empiria Homes to Joshua and Andrea Curry for $35,000.

On March 17, 2023, property located at 1439 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Erica York to Samuel Swetland for $60,000.

On March 17, 2023, property located at 1321 Wade Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Betty Woodcook to Joseph Clapper for $175,000.

On March 17, 2023, property located at 2771 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from MKM Farms LLC to The Farm At Owego LLC for $1,025,000.

On March 17, 2023, property located at 160 Main St., Town of Owego, from Shawn King and Chelsea Weiss to Trevor Bickham and Courtney Hrehor for $114,000.

On March 17, 2023, property located at 1472 Sulphur Springs Rd., Town of Nichols, from Dewey and Bonnie Mead to Timothy Leuenberger and Sandi Martin for $33,500.

On March 17, 2023, property located at 251 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Paul and Stephanie Demarco to Scott Gardner for $100,000.

On March 20, 2023, property located at 1233 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Mary Farley By Agent / Paul Farley As Agent to Roger Harrington for $125,000.

On March 20, 2023, property located 522 E. Front St., Village of Owego, from Estate of Doris Briggs to Lory Tinkham for $25,000.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 4 Elliott St., Village of Waverly, from Sarah Loeffler to Terry Wilber for $80,000.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 7 William St., Town of Spencer, from Christopher Dinse to Jessica Canepa for $163,770.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 439 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from William Millhollen and David Foster to Reeves Legacy Investments Inc. for $157,000.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 22 Orange St., Village of Waverly, from Christopher Bostwick to Mikalea Hyjek for $114,000.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 540 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from Michael Benjamin to Mathena Kwiatkowski for $138,000.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 132 West Ave., Village of Owego, from John Lisak to Thomas Ferguson for $115,000.

On March 21, 2023, property located at 4121 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Alfred and Leslie Wagner, Evelyn White and Catherine Myers to CJW Estates LLC for $135,000.

On March 22, 2023, property located at 7995 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Janice Soto to Belinda Rudder for $229,167.

On March 22, 2023, property located at 109 Spencer Ave., Village of Owego, from Thomas Baker to Lawrence and Moira Osorio for $33,000.

On March 22, 2023, property located at 2191 NV Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Carl and Wilma Betcher Jr. to John and Kelly Tomazin for a $125,000.

On March 23, 2023, property located at 123 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from R.A.R.E. Equities Inc. to Melissa Pixley for $36,000.