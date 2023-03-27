Annual Egg Hunt set for April 1 in Apalachin

The Apalachin Lions Club recently announced that the 68th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 1, beginning at 1 p.m. behind BOCES West School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin.

All are invited to attend and see the Easter Bunny, too. This year they are also having free, new Digital Vision screening for kids, free Kids’ IDs, courtesy of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, and free Children’s books, donated by the Owego / Apalachin Family Reading Partnership.

All except the hunt are inside the TLC-BOCES School from noon to 2 p.m.; the Easter Egg Hunt begins at 1 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry. They will collect the donations and get them to those in need. The rain date is April 8.

The Apalachin Lions Club has served Apalachin, Little Meadows and Campville since 1956 and is part of Lions Clubs International, a worldwide volunteer community service organization.

Learn more about the Apalachin Lions projects online at www.ApalachinLions.com, or email to WeServe@ApalachinLions.org.