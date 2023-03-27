AFD receives donation for Forced Entry Simulator purchase

The members of the Apalachin Lions Club and Foundation teamed up with the Apalachin Fire Department (AFD) to purchase a Forced Entry Simulator, which will be used to train local firefighters in opening residential and commercial entry doors during emergency situations. According to the department, the simulator will increase efficiency and, with practice, undoubtedly save lives and property.

The Apalachin Lions Foundation assisted in the purchase of the simulator with a significant donation to the Apalachin Fire Department. Both parties look forward to the new forced entry simulator becoming a significant contributor to firefighter training.

More information about the Apalachin Fire Department and the Forced Entry Simulator may be obtained from Chief Mike George by calling (607) 625-2216.

The Apalachin Lions Club has served Apalachin, Little Meadows and Campville since 1956 and is part of Lions Clubs International, a worldwide volunteer community service organization.

Learn more about the Apalachin Lions projects at www.ApalachinLions.com, or email to WeServe@ApalachinLions.org.