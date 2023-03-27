Susquehanna River: Ancient Past, Present and Future; A Talk by Professor Peter L. Knuepfer

Join the First Presbyterian Church in Owego for an evening conversation with Dr. Knuepfer, associate professor of Geology and Environmental Studies at Binghamton University, on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. via zoom.

The Susquehanna River is one of the oldest existing rivers in the world. The Susquehanna is also the longest river on the East Coast of the United States, the 16th-largest river in our country, and the longest river in the early 21st-century continental United States without commercial boat traffic (Wikipedia).

Dr. Knuepfer’s work includes assessing the past and potential future flooding in the Susquehanna River basin. He has authored or co-authored more than 40 scientific papers and 100 professional presentations, as well as co-edited three books.

His current project focuses on the magnitude and frequency of pre-historic flooding of the Susquehanna River as well as changes in the frequency of large flooding throughout the Northeast U.S. in recent decades.

The public is invited to join them for this free program about a river that can impact all of our lives. Join the Zoom Meeting at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88499106722?pwd=NytqWnBUUXlwemJqU3dXRDFkdkpqdz09; Meeting ID: 884 9910 6722; Passcode: FPUC.