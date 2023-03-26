Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

Michael A. Donato, age 35 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested on March 15, 2023 for Criminal Contempt 2nd, a Class A Misdemeanor. This charge resulted from a traffic stop in the Town of Owego. During the investigation, it was found that Donato was in violation of a Temporary Order of Protection. Donato was issued an appearance ticket to appear before Justice Hogan on April 24, 2023.

Melissa A. Sabol, age 41 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested on March 20, 2023 for Criminal Contempt First Degree. This charge resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Owego. During the investigation it was found that Sabol was in violation of a valid order of protection and an arrest warrant issued. Sabol was transported from the Broome County Jail and arraigned in front of Judge Schumacher at Tioga County Court, where a $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond securing order was set. After the arraignment Sabol was returned to the Broome County Jail, where she is being held on unrelated charges.

Amanda L. Hazard, age 39 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested on March 21, 2023 on a Fugitive from Justice. This charge resulted from an investigation into a warrant from the Pennsylvania State Police located in Towanda, Pa. During the investigation it was found that Hazard was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on a Burglary warrant. Hazard was located at her home and taken into custody without incident. Hazard was arraigned at CAP Court, in front of Justice Olson, and was held until her appearance in County Court.