Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 13, 2023 through March 19, 2023 there were 70 calls for service, five Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 22 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Branden A. Bushen, age 34 of Willseyville, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on George Street. Bushen was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Thomas E. Cruise, age 43 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated with Blood Alcohol Content above 0.08 % (Misdemeanor), Consumption of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle (Violation), Red Light Violation (Violation), and Improper Exhaust (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Cruise was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 68 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Tamel R. Bowman, age 33 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C Felony), and Consumption of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Bowman was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was held without Bail.

A Male, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)