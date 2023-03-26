A Pastor’s Thoughts: Welcome to spring!

Last Monday, March 20, the vernal equinox occurred. For the Northern Hemisphere it marked the end of winter and the first day of spring. That is, at least in theory! You’ll notice the chance for snow in our forecast twice this coming week!

While the exact science of our seasons can be accurately measured, the actual outcomes on the ground often don’t precisely match the realities of the sun’s position relative to the earth. We may occasionally blame the weatherperson, but we rarely get mad at them or angry about the sun for not doing its job. We all recognize and understand that it is just how it is sometimes.

Why is it, then, that we struggle so much with being understanding of others when their behavior doesn’t perfectly match our expectations? How should we react when someone hurts or disappoints us?

Thankfully we’ve been given some instruction and an example to follow. The Bible says things like “Love your enemies, do what is good, be merciful.” (Luke 6:35-36) “Let your speech always be gracious.” (Colossians 4:6) And Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 4:12-13, “When we are reviled, we bless; when we are persecuted, we endure it; when we are slandered, we respond graciously.”

That’s our instruction as to how to react when someone hurts or disappoints us. But we all know, just like the arrival of spring on March 20, that the reality doesn’t always match what we know should happen. Not all my words to others are gracious, loving, and a blessing. My actions aren’t always good, and enduring harassment isn’t consistently my response.

We would all like to respond that way when people hurt or disappoint us, and even if you’ve committed to the Way of Jesus, and you know His instruction, the reality “on the ground” doesn’t always match up.

So, how then do we address the disparity? Well, for starters, recognize that even though we fail, Jesus never does. John was writing about Jesus when he reminded us, “Indeed, we have all received grace upon grace from his fullness.” (John 1:16.)

We respond with grace out of the abundance of the grace that has been given to us from God when we’ve rebelled against and disappointed Him. Recognizing that we aren’t without fault ourselves adds perspective to the failures of others toward us.

“I’m not perfect, how can I expect someone else to be?” and “I’ve been forgiven, I should forgive as well.”

Still, none of us can be the example to follow; our example is Jesus. John 1:14 says, “The Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us.”

Jesus lived as a human in the same crazy, fallen world that we live in. He was tempted and tried in every way, just like we are, but John continued, “We observed his glory, the glory as the one and only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

And Jesus said Himself, “Be merciful, just as your Father also is merciful.” (Luke 6:35-36)

Jesus was hurt and disappointed just like you have been, but He responded in truth, noting that the actions of others against Him were not right, but that truth was always spoken with an equal measure of grace and mercy. Mercy is not giving others the harsh response they deserve, and Grace is giving them the good, loving blessing that they don’t deserve.

My response to that example was, “That’s a fine example, but there’s no way I can do that!”

And I’m right; I can’t by myself. Neither can you. The Good News is that Jesus offers everyone forgiveness for their failures and an invitation to receive the gift of His life. If you choose to follow Him, He will wipe away all your sin and live in you and through you.

Welcome to spring, at least in theory. Why not begin a new season in your life as well, a season of faith in Jesus? When He lives in you and through you it’s no longer impossible to “Let your graciousness and gentleness be known to everyone.” (Philippians 4:5)