Tioga County Legislative Chair delivers the ‘State of the County’ address; State funding and staffing shortages highlighted

Tioga County Legislative Chair delivers the ‘State of the County’ address; State funding and staffing shortages highlightedPictured is Tioga County’s Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.

Posted By: By Wendy Post March 21, 2023

On Tuesday, and as the area was bracing for the worst projected snowfall amounts that never really arrived, the Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, delivered the “State of the County” address to a handful of employees and area residents that gathered in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located on Main Street in Owego.

In her address, Sauerbrey highlighted staffing shortages happening within the county.

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County’s Legislative chair, delivers the “State of the County” address on Tuesday, and as the area was bracing for heavy snowfall. Fortunately, the majority of the snowfall was east and north of Tioga County. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Sauerbrey also talked of the three new Legislators that joined the county last year, W. Jake Brown, District #4; Ron Ciotoli, District #1; and Barb Roberts, District #3.  Keith Flesher, District #7, came on board in February representing the Newark Valley area that Legislator Eddie J. Hollenbeck served on prior to his passing. Last year they also lost former Legislator Bud Waite, a long serving Legislator.

A handful of county employees and residents attended Tioga County’s “State of the County” address, delivered Tuesday by Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County’s Legislative chair. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Other items addressed included new security protocols put in place at the county building, and last year’s complicated election, with Sauerbrey noting that the election involved two rounds of redistricting and a delayed congressional primary and special election that caused confusion among voters. 

The county’s final payment of American Recovery Funds arrived in 2022 totaling $9.4 million. Projects funded included Veteran Suicide Prevention, Tioga ASAP efforts, Suicide Prevention, Tourism, the Land Bank, Transitional Housing, and much more. You can read a full listing of projects funded at www.tiogacountyny.com/.

Sauerbrey also talked of the state’s proposal to take the county’s eFMAP funding identified by the Federal Government as ‘County money’, and keep it for themselves.

Pictured, from left, is William Ostrander, from County GIS, who is retiring from county service; W. Jake Brown, legislator; Brandon Clark, ITCS deputy director; and Elaine Jardine, from Economic Development and Planning. Ostrander was recognized for his service to Tioga County. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The Federal Government identifies those funds as County Medicaid pass-through Funding. The elimination of the Affordable Care Act eFMAP federal funds will require counties outside of New York City to spend at least $280 million more in 2024 State Fiscal Year. 

“The failure of the state to contain out-of -control Medicaid costs will shift billions of dollars in new costs to local taxpayers,” said Sauerbrey.

Further details on this and other county departments  can be found in our Progress Edition, a supplement to The Owego Pennysaver Press, which publishes on March 26. Be sure to look for it.

Pictured during Tuesday’s “State of the County” address are Peter DeWind, county attorney; John Van Wert, 1st assistant county attorney; and Ron Ciotoli, legislator and finance / law chair. DeWind and Van Wert received a recognition certificate for 34 years of service on behalf of Anne Davis, who is retiring effective March 31. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, two retirees were recognized for their years of service; Anne Davis for 34 years, and William Ostrander, who is retiring from the IT department after 15 years of service.

Both were thanked and offered resolutions, recognizing them for their service.

