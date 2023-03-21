Tioga County Legislative Chair delivers the ‘State of the County’ address; State funding and staffing shortages highlighted

On Tuesday, and as the area was bracing for the worst projected snowfall amounts that never really arrived, the Chair of Tioga County’s Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, delivered the “State of the County” address to a handful of employees and area residents that gathered in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located on Main Street in Owego.

In her address, Sauerbrey highlighted staffing shortages happening within the county.

Sauerbrey also talked of the three new Legislators that joined the county last year, W. Jake Brown, District #4; Ron Ciotoli, District #1; and Barb Roberts, District #3. Keith Flesher, District #7, came on board in February representing the Newark Valley area that Legislator Eddie J. Hollenbeck served on prior to his passing. Last year they also lost former Legislator Bud Waite, a long serving Legislator.

Other items addressed included new security protocols put in place at the county building, and last year’s complicated election, with Sauerbrey noting that the election involved two rounds of redistricting and a delayed congressional primary and special election that caused confusion among voters.

The county’s final payment of American Recovery Funds arrived in 2022 totaling $9.4 million. Projects funded included Veteran Suicide Prevention, Tioga ASAP efforts, Suicide Prevention, Tourism, the Land Bank, Transitional Housing, and much more. You can read a full listing of projects funded at www.tiogacountyny.com/.

Sauerbrey also talked of the state’s proposal to take the county’s eFMAP funding identified by the Federal Government as ‘County money’, and keep it for themselves.

The Federal Government identifies those funds as County Medicaid pass-through Funding. The elimination of the Affordable Care Act eFMAP federal funds will require counties outside of New York City to spend at least $280 million more in 2024 State Fiscal Year.

“The failure of the state to contain out-of -control Medicaid costs will shift billions of dollars in new costs to local taxpayers,” said Sauerbrey.

Further details on this and other county departments can be found in our Progress Edition, a supplement to The Owego Pennysaver Press, which publishes on March 26. Be sure to look for it.

Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, two retirees were recognized for their years of service; Anne Davis for 34 years, and William Ostrander, who is retiring from the IT department after 15 years of service.

Both were thanked and offered resolutions, recognizing them for their service.