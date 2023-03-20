Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘Effective Communication Strategies’ presentation 

Individuals living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. as they welcome the Alzheimer’s Association for “Effective Communication Strategies”. This interactive presentation explains the communication changes that take place throughout the course of Alzheimer’s disease, offers tips on decoding the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person, and how to identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

The presentation will be held at the following locations and times. On Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego; on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly; and on Tuesday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer.

This presentation is free to the community, but reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.