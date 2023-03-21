Gail’s Tails

My name is Smokey. I was born last summer with four other siblings at Gail’s house. Gail picked up my mom when she was very pregnant and living by the railroad tracks on West Avenue. We were born five days after she rescued my mom.

I am so glad we were born inside a house and not by the loud train. I know I would have been very scared to hear that loud sound all the time.

I am the only baby left of the five of us. I got fixed and had all my shots and had a test for diseases. I am proud to say I am negative for any disease.

I love to play, but am lonely now that I have no siblings left. I sure do like other cats but have never seen the thing called a dog, so I don’t know how I would be with them.

If you like kittens and my picture (I am handsome), then call Gail to adopt me at (607) 689-3033. You can send a donation, if you can’t adopt, made out to Gail Ghinger and mail it to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

You can also donate bottles and cans to Gail’s fund at the Neighborhood Redemption Center located next to Kentucky Fried Chicken in Owego. Just say it’s for Gail’s kitties.