It’s Maple Weekend at Sweetrees Maple Products

The public is invited to visit Sweetrees Maple on March 18 and 19, and March 25 and 26 during New York State’s Maple Weekend. The sugarhouse and more, located at 761 Glen Rd. in Berkshire, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for demonstrations, tours, and for a taste of fresh maple syrup and other delicious maple products.

Guests will learn about the process used to make maple syrup in a pellet-fired evaporator. Guests are asked to dress for the weather, and if you want to take a tour to the sugar bush in the woods, then boots are highly recommended.

This fun event for the whole family is free to attend, and maple products will be for sale in their shop.

Also, on March 18 and 19, there will be a pancake breakfast at the Speedsville Volunteer Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information and/or directions, visit www.sweetreesmaple.com or call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060. You can also check out mapleweekend.com for more information.