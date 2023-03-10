Guthrie receives 20 year bronze milestone award for quality echocardiography  

In addition to being granted reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography, The Guthrie Clinic has also received special recognition for its long-time commitment to quality patient care in this specialty. Guthrie is proud to be part of the select group of IAC Bronze Milestone Award recipients, celebrating 20 years of excellence in Echocardiography.

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. On average, one American dies every 34 seconds of cardiovascular disease – disorders of the heart and blood vessels.

Dr. Daniel Sporn, chairman, Cardiovascular Service Line at Guthrie, stated, “Cardiovascular care has a long and celebrated history at Guthrie and includes today’s most innovative technology, comprehensive services and qualified specialists. We are proud to be recognized for our continued dedication to providing the best possible care to our patients.”

