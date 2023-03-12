What’s Happening for the week of March 12, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., 2nd Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. There will be no Tech Hour on March 24 and March 31.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

MARCH 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 13

WIC Program Clinic – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be accepting applications for the WIC program at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 155 Chemung St., Waverly, from 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Chicken Parmesan takeout meal, pick-up from 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone, Nichols Presbyterian Church, Nichols. Price increased to $12. Call to pre-order at (607) 699-3302.

The Ink Drinkers Book Club Discussion, 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

MARCH 14

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Bilingual Book Club, 11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Subcommittee meeting, 9 a.m., Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83044514042?pwd=RGxwSXJqRU1NMHRHOWNSUzBnSnVqdz09; Meeting ID: 830 4451 4042; Passcode: 789683.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86542174241?pwd=SDJSc3RjTWRjZFJOYnJRNUdQRXd2QT09; Meeting ID: 865 4217 4241; Passcode: 148335.

MARCH 15

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting monthly, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information. Free community meal. 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Wings of Fire Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss the Wings of Fire book series and eat some popcorn, too. The book club is geared for ages nine to 12.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group.

Tioga County Economic Development and Planning meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health & Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. Call Elaine Jardine, Tioga County planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 16

Tioga County Board of Health meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Multi-Purpose Conference Room of the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. The public is welcome to attend in person. If any special accommodations are needed, call (607) 687-8630 prior to the meeting date.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84217005357?pwd=V2xEVVJMb2pFU3ZCR1diSVk5WUF4QT09; Meeting ID: 842 1700 5357; Passcode: 109160.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon – Join TOI as they celebrate with a festive meal including Corned Beef and Cabbage, Boiled Potatoes and Carrots, and a festive dessert, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 320, before Friday, March 10. Suggested donation of $5 for age 60 and over, and a fee of $7 for ages under 60.

WIC Program Clinic – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be accepting applications for the WIC program at the INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

Goodreads: Meet Your Next Favorite Book (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Family Learning Session: Where Does Food Come From, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Community Lenten Organ Recital and Soup and Sandwich Lunch, 12:10 p.m., The Park Church, 208 W. Gray St., Elmira. To benefit earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream Dr. Seuss stories on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

MARCH 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E Tioga St., Spencer, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. NY Connects will be onsite to provide information and referrals to area resources and services. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens Pa. This week they will read Dr. Seuss stories. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

MARCH 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Movie Night: Showing of God’s Not Dead, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Feel free to bring your favorite snacks and come on down and enjoy the movie.

Sayre Historical Society Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Sayre Elks Lodge, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. All are welcome and reservations are required. Call Tom Collins at (570) 888-6821 to make a reservation. The cost for the event is $20 per person. Reservation deadline is March 11, 2023.

Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MARCH 18 and 19

New York State Maple Weekends, Sweetrees Maple Products Open House, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Activities include tours, samples, and demonstrations. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

All You Can Eat Maple Weekend Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Station, 40 Mill Rd., Berkshire. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children; takeout is available.

MARCH 19

Broadway Cemetery Business Meeting, 2 p.m. at Robinson’s.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 21

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Club, Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Chef Jernard A. Wells, Southern Inspired, 4 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them to find out from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 22

Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by March 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food. The food pantry is hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 23

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

MARCH 24

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to offer “A Matter of Trust – What is a Trust (and Do I Need One)” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Spencer Evergreen Cemetery meeting, 3 p.m., Spencer Town Hall, 79 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

MARCH 25

Celebrate graphic novels and design your own comic book character during “Comic Chaos”, a presentation by the Ithaca College Students Graphic Novel Advisory Board, 1 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall. Call the Berkshire Free Library at (607) 657-4418 for more information.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Chili Cook-Off, 2:30 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. The cost is $10 for tastings and judging; there will also be Mac and Cheese and Corn Bread.

Campville Fire Station Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Station #1, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Endicott. The cost is $15 per person. Takeout.

Books to Action community project discussion, Sayre Public Library, 10 a.m., 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 430 Montrose Turnpike, Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

The Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 N. Main St., Nichols. There will be a variety of soups to choose from as well as a grilled cheese sandwich or slices of bakery bread, a drink, and dessert. Along with lunch will be a huge selection of hardcover and paperback books to purchase. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

Spaghetti Supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Congregational Church, Route 38, Berkshire. Freewill offering, takeout available. Proceeds to go to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Spring Arts and Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Proceeds go towards help with free meals, youth programs, and steeple repairs.