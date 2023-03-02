Six million dollars headed to Tioga County as part of a Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced more than $62 million has been awarded to 14 counties through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant targeted program to strengthen emergency communications and interoperability infrastructure used by local first responders.

Of the $62 million, $6 million of that is headed to Tioga County, N.Y.

The program, administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, provides funding to enhance public safety through improving and modernizing infrastructure, addressing communications deficiencies, implementing national interoperability channels, and boosting regional connectivity between counties and systems.

“When disaster strikes, New York must be ready,” said Governor Hochul in the announcement of the grant awards.

The Governor added, “This grant funding is critical to modernizing our emergency communication systems to ensure that our brave first responders have the resources and data they need to keep the community and themselves safe during an emergency. Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority and this program is key to improving public safety throughout Upstate New York.”

In response to the Governor’s Announcement, Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, wrote, “The recent news of a $6 Million Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant is excellent news for all the citizens of Tioga County. Plans have been underway for years to upgrade and improve our emergency communication system across the county; however, the cost was prohibitive.

“This grant will allow Tioga County to move forward and purchase and install equipment needed to upgrade and improve public safety. With this major upgrade, we will be able to vastly improve our communication system for all the citizens of Tioga County.”

“Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your support,” Legislator Sauerbrey added in her response to the Governor’s announcement.