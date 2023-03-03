Gallery Forty-One announces Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One recently announced their March Member of the Month, Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson’s profession is nursing, but her sideline is pottery, both eclectic and practical.

In a press release from Gallery Forty-One, they wrote, “She [Johnson] has been fashioning pieces for less than ten years and has an eye for an earthy appeal and functionality.

“From preparing the clay, shaping it on the wheel, to firing, glazing, and firing, again, Jennifer has a real fondness for creativity and the ability to express herself which shaping the clay provides. The finished product is always one-of-a-kind and a pleasing surprise.”

You can browse through Jennifer’s unique collection of pottery at the Gallery, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more at www.galleryfortyone.com; you can also find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego and Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, or call (607) 687-2876 during business hours.