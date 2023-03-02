We are Human Beings, Not just Human Doings; Keep the being before the doing and success will always be at your doorstep

We live in the age of ‘busy’. Busy people not only do a lot, they think a lot and often the smile gets lost. The origins of ‘busy’ are mental. Being lost in thought, thinking constantly about things to do or could have been done, judging what others did wrong, is not only tiring but also a brilliant way to waste energy.

“You cannot teach others by criticizing them. Praise them from your heart and they will make efforts to become praiseworthy.”

Our mind, our ‘inner factory’ creates around 40,000 – 50,000 thoughts a day. Our life is a long assembly line of thoughts with the potential to come into words and behaviors. As owners of this inner factory, we need to ensure every thought is useful.

Just as a farmer checks the quality of seeds before sowing them, we need to first check the seeds of our thoughts before they come into sound and action. In other words, we need to take ownership of our thought factory. Long-term success is attained internally by what we think and by having a positive character, rather than by skills and talents we have externally acquired.

Our every THOUGHT has four impacts: Emotions, thoughts creates feelings; Health, thought affects every cell of your body; Relationships, thought reaches the person you are thinking about; and Environment, thought vibrations radiate out and affect nature.

Observe your thoughts for a minute every hour and classify them into four categories, positive thoughts, thoughts of peace, love, happiness and acceptance. Negative thoughts are of ego, hurt, anger, hatred or jealousy.

Anger is a condition in which the tongue works faster than the mind and represses our love and tolerance. Necessary thoughts relate to daily activities without the emotions of worry, irritation, fear or anxiety. Waste thoughts about the past, future or other people that are not in our control make us lose our peace and power. The past has a ‘filing cabinet’ that contains the dead weight of learned beliefs and all our mistakes.

Saying farewell to the past is the sign of a human ‘being’ who lives for today and is alive to the possibilities of ‘the moment’; while fully aware, all they think, say and do right now, creates tomorrow.

To ‘BE’, to begin, learn how to slow down the mind and charge up the battery of the soul. Practice meditation to inculcate new ways of thinking in your subconscious mind. Study spiritual knowledge to create pure thoughts.

A ‘human being’ first creates positive, pure thoughts and feelings within the mind, which are then transmitted through the attitude and subtly reflected in the eyes and smile. The ‘human doing’ of smiling, which follows, opens hearts, and a glance can make miracles happen.

Good wishes and pure feelings for others are like ointments that heal wounds, re-establish friendships and relationships, and create peace, love and prosperity.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)