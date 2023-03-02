American Dairy Association North East announces winners of New York State Dairy Ambassador Competition

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, Arianna Aman, from Tioga County, was named the 2023-2024 New York State Dairy Ambassador during a ceremony at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA in Syracuse, N.Y. Aman formerly served as the Tioga County Dairy Ambassador since spring of 2022.

As New York State Dairy Ambassador, Aman will serve as a spokesperson and advocate for dairy farmers by attending special events to engage with and educate consumers on the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy foods, how farmers care for their cows and their land in order to produce a sustainable product, and the importance of the dairy industry to the New York state economy.

Aman will also receive a $1,200 scholarship and an internship opportunity with American Dairy Association North East (ADANE).

Elyza Schoeberl from Otsego County was named first Associate Ambassador, and Isabella Esposito from Onondaga County was selected as second Associate Ambassador. They will receive a $700 scholarship and $500 scholarship, respectively. Both individuals will assist the New York State Dairy Ambassador with training, appearances, and other duties.

The New York State Dairy Ambassador Program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry. Ambassadors will be involved in statewide promotions and events. Individuals will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADANE promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.

Participants were judged on a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared speech, a product knowledge exam, writing skills, and informal interaction with others, and evaluated based on their communication skills and knowledge of the dairy industry.

Competition judges included Anna Richards, CEO/Founder 2020 Consulting LLC, Skaneateles, N.Y.; Brittany Snyder, Dairy Excellence Foundation, Harrisburg, Pa.; and Gail Yeiser, retired, University of Maryland Relations, Arnold, Md.

Sponsored by ADANE, the competition completed the yearlong term of Gabriella Taylor of Wayne County.