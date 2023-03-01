Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 17, 2023, property located at 5 Van Riper Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert Russell II to Kellie and Ryan Reynolds for $150,000.

On Feb. 17, 2023, property located at 4740 St. Rte. 434, Town of Owego, from Buds Place LLC to PJW Buds LLC for $260,000.

On Feb. 21, 2023, property located at 1117 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Town of Owego, from Continental Trust Services LLC to Chris Zacharias for $400,000.

On Feb. 21, 2023, property located at 621 Popple Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Michelle Gehm to Saeed Razack and Fariel Rahman for $30,000.

On Feb. 21, 2023, property located at 536 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Logan Engle to Reeves Real Estate LLC for $100,000.

On Feb. 21, 2023, property located at 37 Coy Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Brent Weston to Kevin and Holly Perry for $40,000.