Tioga Opportunities Inc. to host Lourdes Mammography Van 

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced a partnership with Lourdes to bring the Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van to Owego. They will provide digital screening mammograms at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego, on Monday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You are eligible to use the van for breast screening if you are age 35 or older, have no current breast problems or symptoms, and have no history of breast surgery, or had a biopsy over one year ago with benign results and no further problems. You do not have to be a patient of Lourdes and your results can be sent to the health care provider of your choice.

Insured and uninsured women are welcome. No referral is needed. You can schedule an appointment by calling (607) 798-5723. To find out if you are eligible for low- or no-cost screenings, call the Cancer Services program at (607) 778-3900.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. also provides confidential and compassionate family planning, women’s health care, and wellness education. They offer a sliding scale fee dependent on income and household size. Same day appointments are often available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-5333 or visit www.tiogaopp.org/family-planning.