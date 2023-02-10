Space Telescope Science comes to Lyceum

Competition is fierce! That is, if you want a chance to secure observation time on NASA’s Hubble and/or James Webb telescopes. Astronomers from all around the world compete for time to prove their scientific theories using these space telescopes.

But Dr. David Adler, lead of the Long-Range Science Planning Group at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, understands the work needed to secure that observation time. And he is ready to explain it to all who attend Lyceum’s “Science Discussion” on Friday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.

According to Adler, “When the James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Christmas Day 2021, it garnered news headlines. After the six-month commissioning process, the images started coming out last summer, and the world was awed both by their beauty and scientific relevance. In this talk, I lay out the process that takes place to take an idea from an astronomer, have it observed on the telescope, and get the images down for analysis and publication.”

Dr. Adler titles his presentation “From the Mind’s Eye to the Public Eye – the Life Cycle of a Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope Science Project.” He will review the process astronomers go through to have their programs accepted for observation and how they go about converting their ideas to images. He will also provide some results from recent Webb observations and discuss the scientific implications of recent fascinating discoveries. Afterwards there will be a Q&A.

Dr. Adler has served with the Space Telescope Science Institute since 1996 and is also the Science and Mission Scheduling Branch Deputy and Principal Operations Scientist.

Lyceum is a lifelong learning organization affiliated with Binghamton University.

Classrooms are located on Gates Road in Vestal, behind WSKG Studios. Lyceum offers classes on just about every topic imaginable. Participants may attend classes either onsite or via Zoom.

To register for this class or any others offered by Lyceum during the spring sessions, Google “Binghamton Lyceum.” The catalog for all spring courses can be accessed from the Lyceum Home Page. Register no later than three days prior to the first class of any given course. If you have any questions, contact the Lyceum office at (607) 777-2587 during normal business hours.