Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body’ Presentation 

For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.

Tioga Opportunities Inc. is pleased to host “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research”, an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Join them to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. They will also demonstrate how to use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego; and on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 437 Chemung St. in Waverly. There will also be a session on Feb. 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer.

This presentation is free to the community, but reservations are appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.