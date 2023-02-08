True Love; Experience loving yourself as you spend so much time with yourself

Love has a connection with the heart. When we speak about love we always put our hand on the heart, not on the head. This reminds us to love ourselves from the heart before acting, and then perform good actions with my hands.

The way to find true love is to extend love first to your self. Now with the knowledge of the soul we become aware within of our original and true qualities of goodness and love, and what we have acquired and is false.

With meditation and regular spiritual studies, the power increases to accept myself as a soul, a being of light, separate from the physical body. What is false and acquired is deleted. By going subtly deep within I, the soul, tells my mind to stay peaceful and I tell my intellect to think in the right way. When these feelings of good wishes are merged with the words I speak, love emerges.

The practical form of love is respect. Respect means accepting each individual is unique and different and has something important and valuable to contribute. Whatever is spoken with love and respect is free from selfishness and negativity and has a powerful effect on others. Only words spoken out of love can bring about change in others and in myself.

The Law of Attraction does not mean We Get What We Want, it actually means We get what we are; our thoughts and words are what we are.

They vibrate out to the Universe and we get them back. Love is the life giving force. There is great power in spiritual love. When you receive love you give the best of yourself. Build and base your self-esteem on core values, not on achievements or other people’s acceptance.

Clean your heart with love. Don’t let any rubbish accumulate in your heart, or depression and pain will be experienced. Rubbish means thoughts such as, “I have given so much love and received so little,” or, “If others give me love first, I will reciprocate.”

Most of us come into relationships to get love, respect and acceptance, without realizing our role is to give, not get. And when our expectations are not fulfilled, we try to change people; that means we aren’t accepting them. We send them negative energy, causing them to move away from us. Our relationships, especially with loved ones, hold so many promises, but today people are moving away from each other at alarming rates.

“As children of God we first take love from connecting with God, fill the self with love and give this Godly love honestly. We behave with others in the right way, and learn what good manners are. Look at each one with a spiritual vision and interact with love. This is how true love grows and flourishes.” — Dadi Janki

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)