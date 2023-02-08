Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Yo, Monroe here! You have met all my siblings; Madison, Montgomery and Michelle and last, but not least, me, Monroe. I am about 8 months old, and like the others I lived underneath a trailer in Candor. Not a grand start I admit, but we managed.

This nice lady fed us and looked after us as much as she could, but when we all got eye infections she had to reach out to Gail to get us to the vet. Gail captured us all and got us taken care of at the vets.

Look at my eyes! Don’t you think I have beautiful eyes! You know I am not infected anymore! Now that we are all healthy, we are looking forward to finding a new home.

I am very playful and like toys, like my siblings. We didn’t have toys under the trailer. I think I am going to like living inside when someone adopts me because I like people and other cats, if they like me.

I am very gentle; I might be a good kitty with your children too, as long as they don’t pull my whiskers or my tail. I don’t think I would like that! But I would like to live with and be loved by a family who wants to care for and love me.

My temperament would be described as sweet. I’m pretty much perfect for you and your family, don’t you think.

If you think your family might want to bring me home, why don’t you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Sweet Monroe because we want to take him home and spoil him. I would like that!

If you can help Gail with a donation, she sure would appreciate you sending a check to Gail Ghinger, P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827 to help her with all the vet bills. I know that you understand how much it costs to do all that she had to do with just us. She needs help! Thank you!