Bottle and can redemption center opens at Owego Hemp and Huey’s

Owego Hemp and Huey’s, located at 816 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, N.Y., rang in the New Year by adding another element to their business. Nearly one year at their new location, Owego Hemp has added a bottle and can redemption center incorporating the name Huey’s.

Co-owners Christine Horton and Randy O’Connor are excited to support their community with the addition of this brand-new endeavor.

What began as a start-up business on the front porch of their Owego home five years ago, Owego Hemp continues to specialize in high-quality and affordable CBD products. And today, as the business evolves, Huey’s, and a nickname that friends and family have called Randy for years, offers a propane filling station and now the redemption center.

For many, including small business owners, 2022 was a difficult year. Increased prices were seen in multiple sectors, and Owego Hemp faced challenges trying to keep prices down while managing expenses as they provided customers with the best quality products on a timely basis.

It is Christine and Randy’s hope that by having three different businesses in one location that it will both serve the community, as well as allow them to grow those businesses.

The new bottle and can redemption center, Randy cited, is, “Convenient for a lot of people, and you don’t have to use machines,” adding, “Stop by and get your propane tank filled at the same time, too.”

Owego Hemp and Huey’s is located less than one mile from the Route 434 and Pennsylvania Avenue intersection, a convenient stop for many traveling Route 434, as well as those coming across the bridge from Route 17C, or for others driving by from South Apalachin or beyond.

Adding on the redemption center was uncomplicated for the most part. A pre-existing roof and three sides adjacent to the main building, which had been used for storage, were already in place. Construction of the redemption center featured the addition of a front wall and separate entrance door, updated electricity needs, and the extension of a heat source from the main building.

Currently, Huey’s pays five cents per beverage container. Local groups can benefit by opening an account at Huey’s for a can and bottle drive. It is a goal of Huey’s to secure commercial accounts as well.

Christine and Randy have worked to build relationships with their customers and the community, and wish to maintain the hometown feel that the former Barton’s Market had exuded for decades.

Keeping connected to the community means offering quality items, and CBD products remain the core of the business. Owego Hemp’s products cover the relief of anxiety and pain and promote better sleep, and more, and come in various forms such as tinctures, topicals, edibles, teas, and capsules. CBD products are available for pets, too, and Owego Hemp works on keeping up with product trends.

Keeping connected also inspired the addition of monthly “Highly Creative” gatherings featuring painting and craft nights. Owego Hemp invites you to socialize with other adults ages 21 and older. Space is limited to ten to 12 people, and reservations are recommended. The cost is $35 per person, which includes all materials.

The next Highly Creative event will be announced for February. To inquire, send an email to owegohemp@gmail.com, or check their Facebook page for information.

Yet another way Owego Hemp and Huey’s is connecting to their community, an Open Air Market is in the works, and once better weather arrives. Christine foresees it as a one-stop shopping experience featuring crafters and vendors. Details are forthcoming.

Christine and Randy remarked, “We made an investment in this property for us and the community, and we will continue to strive to offer more to benefit the community,” adding, “We are grateful to be able to do this.”

Owego Hemp will continue free delivery service within a specific radius, ship via their website, and provide discounts to qualifying customers. Huey’s offers discounts to seniors and veterans on propane purchases.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit owegohemp.com, find them on Facebook, or call (607) 258-0193.