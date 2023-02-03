Ways of Seeing: Memory Maker Exhibition at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced their February 2023 exhibition, Ways of Seeing by Memory Maker – an art, culture and advocacy program for people living with memory loss. The show opens on First Friday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St., Owego, and in the Main Gallery. Enjoy artwork and a talk by Creative Aging Specialist, Christina Muscatello, at 6 p.m.

When a person is diagnosed with memory loss, it is not the end of a book, but rather the beginning of a new chapter. Memory loss brings with it challenges, but also new opportunities, relationships, and ways of seeing the world.

In her private Creative Aging practice, Christina Muscatello meets her students living with memory loss where they are and celebrates the way they see the world through the arts. The work you will see is both retroactive and current, hailing from dozens of artists across our region living with memory loss. Stories and references accompany some of their work, inviting the viewers to dive more intimately into the minds of the artists.

Memory Maker is an art, culture and advocacy program for people living with memory loss and their loved ones, founded by Creative Aging Specialist Christina Muscatello. She works tirelessly to create meaningful creative opportunities for people living with memory loss in our community and beyond, while disrupting the conversation and challenging stigmas surrounding memory loss across the globe. To learn more about Memory Maker, visit www.memorymaker.me, find them on Instagram and Facebook @memorymakerproject, or call (607) 240-6204.

The exhibition will open on Feb. 3 from 5-8 p.m., an artist talk at 6 p.m., and then on Wednesday through Saturday during the month of February from noon until 4 p.m.

Sarah Reid and Eric Yetter sponsored this exhibition.