Let Your Love Light Shine 

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power; the world will know peace.” — Jimmy Hendrix.

Seeing how much the world has changed in the past 100 years, feelings of helplessness and anxiety are rising. Worldwide, souls are experiencing sorrow and peacelessness. People need to know how to connect and create some positive action with their inner values.

However, power is always available as within the soul is a spiritual center of pure radiant spiritual light. This is what we are. When our third eye opens, our internal spiritual light turns on. We become aware of our true identity and stop stumbling, as the darkness has disappeared.

Take time to empower yourself today. Sit quietly and listen within. The light and love of the Spiritual Sun, God, the Source, invisible to our physical eyes, is only one second away, a thought away. When we get quiet and focus our mind, we remember our true form is of spiritual light, “I am incorporeal – without a body – and my spiritual Father, is incorporeal. It is when I, the soul, am bodiless, detached from the body, that I experience being loved by God.”

God is Light and I am light. Becoming merged in God’s light I, the soul, receive limitless love and power. Connect your mind to God’s mind and allow yourself to recharge and renew. With true love for the one Father, we receive pure love, infinite peace, and happiness.

“Only a powerful soul can offer love. Only a powerful soul can afford to be humble. If we are weak, we become selfish. If we are empty, we take; but if we are filled, we automatically give to all. That is our nature.” — Dadi Prakashmani.

Meditation connects and fills us with this source of power – that is why meditation is the way to access the real vitamins and the minerals the spirit craves, the vitamin of pure love and the minerals of truth and wisdom. With meditation and regular spiritual studies, we increase the power to accept and love ourselves. With God’s love we realize we do not need to borrow strength or identity from anyone or anything else. We build our self-esteem on our core values, not on achievements or people’s acceptance. Our anchor for life is internal. With this insight, nothing can diminish our sense of worth.

Be a good mother to your mind, teach it good, positive thoughts so that when you tell it to sit quietly, it will. Learn to talk to your mind as if it were a child, with love. If you just force a child to sit down, he won’t. A good mother knows how to prompt her child into doing what she wants. Once the heart understands, the mind opens and love flows.

Love is contagious. When we teach and share love it multiplies and comes back. By being connected to God’s love, we will have equal love for all human beings, not love only for some or love only sometimes. After all, we all have the same loving spiritual parent.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

