Lake Street welcomes Confection Connection

Confection Connection recently celebrated their first week of business at their new location at 28 Lake St. in Owego. The move for owners Michelle and Ron Pelton was only one block away from the original storefront that they occupied for several years now, and while they integrated themselves into the community.

Because of their time in Owego at their other location on North Avenue, the bakery has gained a following of people that seek out their scratch-made goodies and specialty drinks, like bubble teas.

And now, with their move, the business is now settling into the Lake Street storefront that was the home of Susquehanna Printers for 40 years, and under the ownership of Betsy and the late Jim Balshuweit. Over the past year, both the printing business and the building have sold.

To learn more about Confection Connection you can visit them at their new Lake Street Owego location, or you can find Confection Connection Owego LLC on Facebook.