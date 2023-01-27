Athens Senior Citizens Club News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club enjoyed a dish to pass luncheon on Jan. 11 at the Airport Community Center Hall. Their President, Ted Benjamin, said grace before they ate. They had 20 members and two guests, Marsha McCormick and Frankie Avedisian.

Ted called the meeting to order at 1 p.m. The club celebrated January Birthdays that included Virginia Malone (11), Marsha McCormick (18), Norma Moore (27), and Donna Cole (30). They are currently collecting 2023 dues.

Door prizes were carnations won by Yvonne Cornell, Patty Benjamin, and Frank Malone; the 50-50 prizes went to Roselyn Jarvis and Ellen Selle.

Ginny reminded guests that the Valley Chorus Spring Concert rehearsals begin on Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. The Chorus will practice every Monday night in Kevin Doherty’s music room at Waverly High School; park behind the school.

Marsha McCormick presented the 2023 Installation of Officers, which include President Ted Benjamin; Vice President Burt Cole; Secretary / Treasurer Virginia Malone; Membership, Patty Benjamin; Cardd, Ellen Selle; Greeters Tina Gabrial and Sylvia Fuller; and Chaplain Ted Benjamin.

Pastor Tim Butcher, from Athens Wesleyan Church, performed the Memorial service in honor of departed members Kenneth King, Larry Turner, and Audrey Teeter. They all recited the Lord’s Prayer.

Lastly, they enjoyed the country music performed by Frankie on her guitar. She did many songs including Country Roads, Good Morning Jesus, Looking at Country, Ashes of Love, Blackboard of my Heart, Folsom Prison Blues, Help me make it through the night, and If There’s a phone in Heaven put my Mom on the Line.

Their next luncheon will be to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 8, at noon at the Chinese Fortune Buffet in Athens. New members are welcome.

Ted closed in prayer, remembering seniors who could not be present.