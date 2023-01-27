Security upgrades in progress for Tioga County Government Buildings 

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, recently reported that security upgrades are underway at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building.

Over the past year the County Office building has been systematically improving security by installing cameras on the inside and outside of the building. They now have enhanced parking lot coverage to mitigate unwanted activity and access control to the building, both during business and after hours.

Access to the building has been improved by the use of electronic fobs instead of keys. Security systems are also being upgraded at Public Works areas and a new security system will be installed at the County Truck Wash Facility.

Within the next few months, employees and the public will go through security before going to their destination, such as the DMV Office or other locations within the building. Security guards will be stationed on the first floor and all individuals will be asked to go through a magnetometer or be hand-wanded.

Entrance into the building is restricted to one location effective immediately. The Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building will continue to open at 8:30 a.m., and will close at 5 p.m.; the DMV Office will open at 9 a.m. for business and close at 5 p.m., with the last transaction being at 4:45 p.m.

In a press release from the county, Legislator Sauerbrey wrote, “Upgrades in security protect the building, infrastructures, and personal wellbeing. These upgrades give employees and customers’ peace of mind. This is true no matter which industry you are conducting business in. I would like to thank everyone in advance for their understanding and willingness to embrace and adapt to these upcoming changes.”