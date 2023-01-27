Super Bowl Safety

The superbowl is Feb. 12 this year. While the super bowl is known to be a fun time to get together with family, celebrate your team and eat good food, it is also known for drinking. Studies show that Drinking and driving rates increase by 22% on Super Bowl Sunday (Alcohol Monitoring Systems).

In 2018, more than 10,500 people died from drunk-driving crashes (nhtsa.gov). In Tioga County, 36% of high school students reported that when they drank alcohol, they got it from a home with parent permission.

We all have the responsibility and ability to keep alcohol away from the children in our homes, and to make sure the adults in our homes are drinking responsibly. This superbowl you can encourage the adults not to drink and drive by having a key bowl, and ensuring there are non-alcoholic beverages available for guests, and not serving alcohol towards the end of the night.

Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash. Make sure that you keep alcohol products away from any minors in your home.

If you’re attending a superbowl party, be sure to pace yourself when drinking. If you plan on drinking, plan a designated driver, or see if there are any taxi services available in your area.

This superbowl we can celebrate responsibly.

(Grace Merrill, of CASA-Trinity, Inc., is a Tioga County Prevention Services Specialist and serves as Co-coordinator of the Tioga ASAP Coalition.)