Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 53 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard and Martha Schumacher to Nicholas Barney and Natalie Poulton for $235,900.

On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 372 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Charles to James and Jennifer Reynolds for $130,000.

On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 62-64 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Dominion Rental Properties LLC to NAVO Properties LLC for $190,000.

On Dec. 30, 2022, property located at 25 Griffen Dr., Town of Owego, from Gary and Bonnie Zisco to Laura Sousa for $215,000.

On Dec. 30, 2022, property located at Foster Valley Road, Town of Owego, from Linn Bruce to David and Wendy Cartie for $37,500.

On Dec. 30, 2022, property located at 10 Winchester Dr., Town of Owego, from Alexander and Jacqueline Cooke to Christopher and Angela Engebretsen for $360,000.

On Dec. 30, 2022, property located at 787 Pultz Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Gary Demeter to Joshua Jones and Samantha Vasquez for $266,638.

On Jan. 1, 2023, property located at 700 Ivory Foster Rd., Town of Owego, from Josephine Marshall Checchia to Davis Irrevocable Trust by Trustee for $135,000.

On Jan. 4, 2023, property located at 96 Ellistown Rd., Village of Waverly, from Mary Stanton to El-Ba Park LLC for $80,000.