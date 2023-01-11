Readers’ Column for the week of January 8, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Don’t forget that the Village of Newark Valley is having a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building. I think they are going to vote on the budget. The proposed budget was 7.9%, now it’s 5.53%. To all of the people that showed up to voice your concerns, I truly believe you made a difference. Next year the budget committee should have a couple of residents on it and not be made up of employees. Two of the four that are on the committee are employees of the Village. Personally I think that is a conflict of interest.

So yet another Owego business is gone – probably a victim of higher overhead (supplies, rent, utilities, maintenance, and including a pay raise for “minimum wage” workers; however, the comfortable lifestyle provided by unemployment, etc., will certainly outweigh the dignity of being able to take care of one’s self). Meanwhile, New York lawmakers gave themselves a whopping 29% pay raise amounting to an ADDITIONAL $32,000 per year. That raise alone is about the entire yearly salary of 25% of us working fools that are still employed or in business in upstate New York. Talk about equity! What a joke.

Attention Village of Newark Valley residents: there is a Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. We need to be more involved in the decisions that are being made with taxpayer money. I think you will be shocked at some of the decisions that have been made. We need to be more involved. The frivolous spending must stop.

I don’t get it! I put new LED solar lights on my fence this year and for the last two months they are out by 8 p.m. So how do these politicians think solar panels are going to provide electricity and heat to our homes? In New York they are planning to stop all the natural sources provided by God. Drive down the highways and we see all these rotten trees that need to be removed, why not heat homes with them?

Quietly slipping into the news, our illustrious New York State government has reinstated a 16-cent tax on gasoline effective Jan. 1, 2023. Of course when over 651,000 people have exited the state over the past two years, the remaining population has to make up for it. Not a day goes by where you read about more rules and regulations being put in place by the Queen and her Court, dictating the Rules of the State. Personally, I think less and fewer laws would be a success! Happy New Year!

The legislature, not just the assembly, voted themselves a pay increase in exchange for a limit on outside income. They also went from 1998 to 2018 with no raise.

A heartfelt THANK YOU to the employees of the Village of Newark Valley DPW for keeping the Village roads and sidewalks safe during the snow and ice that fell during this Christmas season. I, for one, think it’s important the Village roadways and sidewalks are kept clear of snow and ice in order for people that have to work to be able to safely travel to their jobs, and also for emergency personnel to be able to assist in case of emergencies. If that means working overtime and plowing in the middle of the night, then so be it. Keep up the great work and for keeping our Village safe. Thanks again!

To the person(s) recently asking for signatures on a petition to dissolve the Village of Newark Valley: I sure hope your reason for doing so is based upon extensive research and not on a simple hunch that this will save you tax dollars in the end. Village residents are currently taxed at 100% rate as Town residents, not the norm for most of the state’s Town and Village tax scenarios. Additionally, Town officials have indicated if the Village were to dissolve, a Village “District” would be created to recoup any potential losses to the Town tax base. Results = ZERO tax savings to Village residents as a result of dissolution. The disadvantages? Many. Just a few examples include decreased government responsiveness (reliance on Town to plow Village roads and sidewalks, mow and maintain Village green spaces and parks, Town offices are only open three hours a day), loss of community events and youth programs (most are funded by grants obtained by Village employees), not to mention loss of community identity and a large sense of community pride that we currently have within our beloved Village. You have every right to continue in your efforts, but I have faith and hope that the aforementioned sense of Village pride will outweigh your underlying reasons for dissolution, whatever they may be.

Owego needs an air defense system. Lockheed flies Blackhawk helicopters into our local facility. “Blackhawk” is a Native American name. The state’s teacher’s union and Education Department determined that such names “have a negative impact on not only Indigenous [students], but all students”. Henceforth, we must defend our children against the clear and present danger of Blackhawk helicopters! Should Albany withhold school funding we should withhold our taxes. Should Albany try to remove our school officials we should remove Albany goons from our County. Should Albany charge school officials with “willful violation of the Dignity Act”, tell Albany to pound salt and issue an arrest warrant for Hochul and every Democratic legislator who voted for this. Never forget, for Albany and the state’s teacher’s union know best, and “It’s for the children.” Since WWII, the U.S. Army has named 13 of its many helicopter models after Native American Tribes.

It was 45-cents each for regular store brand eggs today in a local store, and they keep going higher. A short time ago, under a different administration, they could be bought for less than 6-cents each if you caught a sale. I guess it’s not just geese laying golden eggs. I don’t know how much more working folks can take. You can’t even feed your kids scrambled eggs and toast for supper. This is America?

Is anybody else missing getting plastic bags from grocery stores? I never realized how much I used those until I don’t have them anymore. Bring them back!

This country is forsaking its Christian Judea founding, upon which our Father, God, allowed our prosperity and leadership in the world. When a country does turn from God in his ways, that country is always destroyed from within and without. The Bible says to turn from your wicked ways and I will heal your land. The consequences are clear if we do not, and they are already happening in our country.

I enjoyed the article on the front page of The Owego Pennysaver about the Santa Clause that sits under the bridge and waves to passing vehicles in Nichols. While I don’t travel that way too often, when I do see him it makes my day and gives me more Christmas spirit. What a nice thing he does.

I want to say a big thank you to two very amazing employees at UHS Primary Care in Owego. Their names are Jennifer and Angela. These two ladies are the most wonderful, caring, sincere, dedicated people I’ve ever met in the medical field. They showed my son such caring and devotion to his medical needs. They went above and beyond what was expected, forever received. They truly deserve an award for being so amazing!

I see New York is getting a $1.00 wage raise. Oh, and Hochul is getting a 29% pay hike. Wow!

New Year’s Eve TV was awful. All the music shows were geared towards teenyboppers to 25. Rap, head banging noise, noise, noise, reruns galore on other channels. Very disappointing!

I have some important general information that needs saying; I know some people don’t know. If your spouse dies, you can only collect one Social Security check. It will be the one who made the most money. Other Social Security pay is taken away. If you have one name on your checking account with no one else added to the account, your money is frozen upon death and no one can pay any bills, like keeping your house going. Power of attorney ends on the death of the person that took out the power of attorney.

Yes, I have a question for the people in the town of Nichols. With all the publicity about the zoning problem on East River Road on the Crown property, why is the town of Nichols supervisor allowed to have a business on Coryell Road, which is zoned residential only? It doesn’t seem right. Thank you.

I’m looking for a code enforcer for the town of Newark Valley. Several complaints have been made about property on Chamberlain Road. Nothing has been done after a year. We, the townspeople of Newark Valley, would like to find a code enforcer that actually cares.

If you would like to see the future of Newark Valley, take a drive down Chamberlain Road.

Well, I’m very happy that The Pennysaver has finally covered the article about the Town of Owego mishandling the Capital project. I have to tell you, I’m very surprised that this kind of news would be on page 11. Really?

Good afternoon, I just received my town taxes and I’m a village of Owego resident. I would like to know, for the taxes I paid to the town, what I get out of it. The town trucks go through plowing, and they won’t even drop through plows on the village streets. I don’t know whether they do anything in the town, but they have a couple of parks to take care of and those huge buildings they just built, and the sewer plant they have to take care of. But why do we need a town of Owego?

Village elections are coming. Will the Superintendent of Public Works be on the ballot? By the way, can anybody call in to let us know when the village election is? Once again, will the Department Superintendent of Public Works Superintendent be on the ballot?

I would like to thank the Tioga Center School Band for coming over to the Tioga Methodist Church in Tioga Center for the Christmas show on Dec. 17. They did such a fantastic job. God bless you all for such a wonderful job.

I wish the Owego Town Highway Department would fix East Main Street just past the village line going towards Davis Hill. It’s been very bad for two or three years now and you cannot navigate around the potholes, as they go totally across the road. Please fix it, even with temporary winter mix. It would be appreciated.

Let’s start something good for the New Year. At 8 o’clock every evening for five minutes, say peace in the world. No more wars. We want peace in the world. No more wars. Something to that effect, and everybody start doing it. Tell your neighbors, your friends, other states, and other countries. This is just a thought, you know; spread it around to everybody’s friends, neighbors.

Where can I get an OACSD sign with our Indian Mascot to post in my yard? This I do to honor the Native Americans of our Owego Apalachin history. Federal ethnicity laws and definitions allow you to define yourself as WHATEVER ETHNICITY you choose, regardless of your bloodline. For OACSD we are all Native Americans and U.S. Citizens, and thus we have the authority to name ourselves Owego Apalachin and use an Indian Mascot. Albany’s Orwellian Democrats can pound salt.

National Political Viewpoints

For anyone who enjoyed the movie Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray, all they had to do was watch the first four votes for Speaker of the House starring Kevin McCarthy. How long will this go on? Are there any psychics out there? Maybe we will all be better off if Congress just spins its wheels for the next few months. News at 11.

More than 90% of U.S. steel products are made from recycled steel. One ton of scrap iron is $135 / ton. Relatively little energy will be used to melt and reprocess this steel. A ton of lithium costs $78,000 / ton. Lithium and other required EV materials are expensive due to the cost of mining and refining. The energy required to produce a 100 kWh lithium car battery is roughly equal to 79 sticks of dynamite. Lithium and other EV materials are mined and refined in China, and because there are no pesky EPA rules to stop the rampant pollution and murder of our planet. It would be better to use gas powered cars than let China poison the planet with lead, cadmium, selenium, arsenic, etc.

As a general rule, the stronger an opinion is held then the less likely the opinion holder is to be educated on the subject. For example, Climate Loons don’t know that water vapor constitutes 99% of atmospheric greenhouse gases. CO2 is measured in parts per million. Low I.Q. and ignorance of critical analysis, math, and science is the home of the Climate Loon. This is the way AOC and other Democratic Climate Change Rabble Rousers like you, dumb and dumber. Boss Cuomo reduced New York’s carbon footprint by shutting down nuclear and natural gas power plants, then buying the power from Pennsylvania and Canada. Saved the planet, he did. Sea levels are rising and falling around the planet.

How far away are we living in New York State from having a liberal Democrat controlled New York compared to that of Democrat controlled Illinois on the issue of the laws on the independence and treatment governing our minors? Being a Democrat ruled state for the past 40 years; we are not so very far away from Illinois. All things being equal to this point, how far behind Illinois are we now that our legislatures in Albany will be following suit? Up to this New Year, 2023, we had similar laws on age of consent. Currently, in New York State, an underage girl of 18 cannot get a tattoo and if done, the artist would be arrested and receive a jail sentence. She also cannot buy and consume alcohol. That privilege is given when she’s 21. A girl can only go to an R-rated movie when she is 17 and has a valid ID or if an accompanied parent or guardian makes the purchase. As of the new 2023 session, the Illinois governor signed legislation and repealed the law on abortions, which up to now only allowed abortions by consent of parents of a minor 16 or younger. They also included in this section of new revised law that if the minor girl wants to undergo male hormone therapy injections, the legislation carries a requirement that providers need to not notify the parents of minors seeking these procedures. No consent or approval is required for either procedure. Are we to become just another state where liberal Democrats marginalize by legalizing the transfer of parental rights to the government?

The economy DID add 1,000,000 jobs. Easily looked up.

I don’t see why people are so upset about soon-to-be congressman George Santos. He’s a cheat and a liar, just like Trump. Evidently destined to be a great Republican.

Just so I understand, people have lost their lives from the storm in Buffalo. People are stuck in airports for possibly up to seven days. Luggage is lost for weeks. People have no power. People cannot rub two nickels together with high inflation. Biden takes off in Air Force One (so much for climate change) to the Caribbean. Well that’s good for him, but a real leader would go to our border and fix the problems there and help the foolish people that elected him. And why didn’t Harris take those migrants in at her home on Christmas Eve? She has plenty of room. They’re all hypocrites and I’m sick and tired of the hypocrisy. Please Republicans, get in the house and make some changes.

A perfect example of the Republican Party; an elected Santos says he embellished his resume. That is just a fancy word for lying. Lied about his job experience, his education, and his religion. Why should we allow somebody like that into Congress? If they are caught being untruthful and lying, they should not be allowed to represent us. It could be the Republican Party is thinking oh, just let him come in and we’ll take care of it later. You know very well what will happen. They’ll do nothing and raise him up as some wonderful person.

The reason the unemployment rate is so low is because nobody is looking for a job. Joe is paying them more to stay home. Wake up.

In response, Biden and Hunter are guilty, but they seem to be above the law. Why does everybody only go after President Trump?

A lot of people have a very short memory. The Republicans, if they have their way, will cut or destroy Social Security and Medicare. This is not their money to play with. It is our money that we paid into the system. Don’t let them destroy our future and other people’s future. Vote anything but Republican.

What a disgrace it is to have a Republican representative that has proven over and over again to lie to the people who voted for him. He is not the person he stated he was, so he needs to be removed. He has no rights going to Congress because he is not the person that he said he was. The other candidate should be automatically put in. New York is better than this. Don’t tolerate lying and bullying. Get rid of lying people.

If Chuck Schumer really wants to say he is working for the people of New York State, why doesn’t he get with the first lady governor and try to do something about the taxes? You’ve got people that are making $9 to $10 thousand dollars a year, and paying ungodly taxes. Lower the taxes! Why don’t you get with the lady Governor of New York and lower these stinking taxes, then we will say Chuck Schumer is truly behind the people in New York State.

Hey AOC, when are you going to visit the border and have some photo opportunities of you crying? Now that there’s an actual border crisis, you seem to be absent. Hun, I don’t know why that is.

So how many taxpayer dollars were wasted trying to prove that Trump cheated on his taxes? Oops. Guess what? He didn’t cheat on his taxes. He did everything. Legally. If you don’t like the tax laws, change them. But in the meantime the Democrats go on squandering billions and millions of dollars trying to get Donald Trump on something. And six years later, they still got nothing. Just think of what we could have done with that money.

First, I would like to wish everybody a very Happy New Year. Next, This is for the Democrat Party. Look at yourself in the mirror and honestly say, “Has my president done a good job?” Look at all the mistakes he has made, along with all the money he has wasted. And who is suffering, the low- to middle-class people. And it’s not just the Democrats; the Republican Party is just as bad. All of them are fighting like little babies. I think it’s time to pull up the Pampers and start the New Year off right.

To the Republican Party and the Democrat Party, if we are going to have a good year in 2024, we better shape up. You all are only interested in your own financial situations, not the people who voted for you and who you are supposed to represent. So both of you get your head out of the sand and get turned around before we are doomed.

I just read a great quote from Ronald Reagan that says, “I’ve noticed that everybody that is for abortion has already been born.”