Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 there were 87 calls for service, five Motor Vehicle Accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

David W. Meyermann, age 73 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Refusal to Take a Breath Test (Violation), and Failed to Use Designated Lane (Violation) following a investigation of a Vehicle Crash into a Building on North Avenue. Meyermann was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Lori A. Marcil, age 57 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a Previous Conviction within 10 Years (Felony), Refusal to Take a Breath Test (Violation), and Failed to Use Designated Lane (Violation) following an investigation of a Two Motor Vehicle Head On Crash on Front Street. Marcil was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the First Degree (Felony) following a investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Fox Street. Kelly was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $250,000 Cash Bail or $500,000 Bail Bond.