Wreaths placed on graves of veterans Killed in Action

January 5, 2023
By Christmas Day, Ralph and Katie Trenchard had placed wreaths on veteran graves that were Killed in Action in Tioga County.
To view photos of the graves decorated, find Tioga County Killed in Action Soldiers on Facebook.
On Dec. 27, they drove all over the north end of Tioga County and placed wreaths on even more graves.
Ralph would like to thank the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, Hobby Lobby, Sayre Walmart, and several volunteers that helped out with donations and / or support.
