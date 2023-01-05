American Legion Riders ‘blessed and busy’ during 2022

“The year 2022 has truly been a blessed and busy one for the American Legion Riders Chapter 401,” Treasurer Jerald Ovens wrote in a recent press release that highlighted the chapter’s efforts.

During 2022, the Riders raffled off a 2003 Victory V92C motorcycle, held a “Grillin’ and Chillin’ fundraising barbeque, participated in and supported the “Ride for Richie” to raise awareness and money for the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), escorted multiple “Honor Flights” to honor local men and women veterans of all branches of military service, donated a complete Thanksgiving dinner to a local family in need, hosted a lasagna fundraising dinner (which sold out in less than one hour), donated $1,000 to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in support of homeless vets, and served breakfast at the American Legion Post 401 on the last weekend each month to raise funds to support the American Legion Post 401 and their mission.

“We have been active in so many ways all over the area,” said Ovens.

In their final outreach effort for 2022, the members purchased and wrapped Christmas gifts and provided a complete dinner to a local family with four boys.

Looking ahead to 2023, they have some big plans and are excited to continue their tradition of giving back to the community.

“We’re already preparing for the ‘15th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride’, and a ride to raise funds in support of the ‘Tunnels to Towers’ organization,” Ovens added.

He noted that tickets are already available for the bike raffle this year, and that this year they have a showroom condition 1997 Harley Davidson Sportster with only 8,300 miles. Only 400 tickets will be sold, and the drawing will be held on July 4, 2023.

They are also planning to do a Poker Run (date and route TBD). They also plan to continue serving breakfast each month, and plan to do another lasagna dinner.

“No matter what the year holds, we’ll be out there riding for those who can’t and giving back to our communities,” said Ovens, adding, “We hope you’ll join us.”

For more information, you can find the American Legion Riders Chapter 401 Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3017916265155729 or https://www.facebook.com/American-Legion-Post-401-189053411129184.

All funds raised by the Chapter are dedicated to their mission of enhancing the well being of America’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities through their devotion to mutual helpfulness.