Updated: Owego man charged with murder

On Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location.

Deputies located Ms. Kvassay, who was found to be deceased, as well as indicators of a disturbance. Deputies encountered Ms. Kvassay’s 33-year-old son, James L. Kvassay, inside of the residence and subsequently detained him.

Following the preliminary investigation on Jan. 4, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office arrested James L. Kvassay for Murder in the second degree, a class A1 felony.

James Kvassay is alleged to have intentionally caused the death of his mother, Phyllis Kvassay. He was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.

This arrest follows charges on Dec. 30, 2022 against James L. Kvassay for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree after he violated a previously set Order of Protection. At that time he was released on his own recognizance and was expected to return to court on the same day that his mother was found deceased.

The New York State Police, Campville EMS, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and the Tioga County Coroner’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.