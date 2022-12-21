Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, I am a silver tabby named Meredith, and I used to live on Erie Street in Owego. I was rescued in August and immediately afterwards gave birth to five kittens. Just one is left for adoption.

I am friendly and about two years old. I love to rub against you and just about everything else. I love getting attention and being petted, and I’m very friendly. I have a zest for life and want to have a family of my own now, thank you.

Look at my face; am I not just adorable? Can’t you see yourself with my soft warm fuzzy body next to you in bed? I promise to be your best friend if you will give me a chance to show you what a great find I am! I will love you forever and I am hoping you will love me back forever!

Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you want Meredith. I will be waiting for your call!

Gail wanted me to say that she cannot take in any more kitties for the rest of this year. She is full. She is trying to get as many adopted as possible so she can catch up with vet bills, car repairs, etc. So please ADOPT! Please call your local cat shelter, SPCA or Humane Society if you have any cat problems or you can call Nancy at Maddie’s Meadows, (607) 768-6575, and she can post your cats on her Facebook page with your information and phone number.

If you want to help Gail financially with a donation, please send your check made out to Gail Ghinger to P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can send money to Nancy’s Paypal account (nancyturner777@hotmail.com), but be sure to note that the donation is for Gail Ghinger. You can mention a specific cat’s name if you want to.

Also, Gail has a cat / dog gift basket raffle at euPawria and a gift basket from Tom’s Gifts at Up The Creek Consignment, right here in Owego; stop in and check them out.

There is also a Fundraiser at 36 Lake St. in Owego for Maddie’s Meadows. Stop at all three places and take a chance to win and support these local rescues.