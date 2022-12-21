Letter: How low can they go?

Dear Editor,

Democrats who honor and support the policies and agenda of the progressive left and who criticize conservative Republicans in the press and social media have arrived at ‘How Low Can They Go’. It was released that the Cambridge Dictionary has redefined the definitions of the words “man” and “woman” to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex. The definition now states that a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” Similarly, a man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The Democrat party, which upholds and supports the policies of the progressive left, have embraced and installed into office those who subscribe to a ‘one size fits all’ and are on record to deny biological science. Claiming a majority are in support of these policies of equity vs. equality, locally there are many who are within the Democrat party who do not.

Yet the same voters continue to stand with the party for the sake of being elected or re-elected to office, knowingly they are supporting redefining society’s categorization of gender and sex in harmful and inaccurate ways of definition. Continued support of Democrats at the State and National level is to continue to enact legislation with tax dollars to finance policies, which perpetuate division, as is the reality of a truth of the meaning of female / male.

This being only one of the many platform policies, which indicates the Democrat Party is going in the wrong direction for all Americans. The premise that ‘All government is local’, can be seen and heard in our own back yard, where Democrats deny there is misdirection of the party of ‘Can Do No Wrong’ and is a self-delusion.

Continued support of the current Democrat Party and their national and state platforms with candidates who will not stand up for change within their own party is not only the wrong direction that our country should be leading in, it is also one of the larger contributors which has led to changing the worlds’ oldest dictionary to conform and legitimize to an enacted policy in defiance of a scientific truth.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.