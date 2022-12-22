Photos: Food and Boot Drive benefits TCRM and Haven of Rest Ministries

Pictured are volunteers from the Owego Fire Department and Owego Emergency Squad, who helped at the annual Food and Boot Drive held on Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Posted By: psadvert
December 22, 2022
Pictured is Sister Mary, of Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM), along with Santa Claus. Both were on board at a Food and Boot Drive held on Dec. 10 at the home of Croton Hose Company 3, located at 8 Talcott St. in Owego, N.Y. Proceeds benefited TCRM and Haven of Rest Ministries. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
OFD and Emergency Squad members, along with Santa Claus, accept donations from cars traveling on Talcott Street in Owego, N.Y. on Dec. 10, and for their annual Food and Boot Drive that benefited TCRM and Haven of Rest Ministries. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Santa Claus looked dapper wearing his shades on a sunny December day in Owego, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Lindsey Williams, on the left, and a fellow musician performed holiday tunes at the annual Food and Boot Drive on Dec. 10 at 8 Talcott St. in Owego, the home of Croton Hose Company 3. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Judy Hartman pauses after accepting a bag of groceries from a community member. Cash donations, along with personal care items and canned and boxed food were accepted at the annual Food and Boot Drive, held Dec. 10 at Croton Hose Company 3. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Pictured are volunteers from the Owego Fire Department and Emergency Squad who helped at the annual Food and Boot Drive held on Dec. 10, along with Sister Mary of Tioga County Rural Ministry. TCRM and Haven of Rest Ministries were recipients of the donations. Provided photo.
Sister Mary of the Tioga County Rural Ministry surveys donations from a Dec. 10 Food and Boot Drive. A total of 460 pounds of food and toiletries were received, and $3,938.01 was collected. The OFD and Emergency Squad thank the community and is pleased for another successful year. Provided photo.
