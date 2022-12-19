Holiday Magic lights up the Village of Newark Valley

Holiday Magic lights up the Village of Newark ValleyGuests view Christmas trees decorated by the community, and many in honor of loved ones, at the annual Holiday Magic event held on Dec. 10 in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: psadvert December 19, 2022

Community members gather in Newark Valley on Dec. 10 to enjoy warm food and hot drinks during the annual Holiday Magic event. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Choral members sing Christmas songs inside the gazebo on the Newark Valley Village Green, and during the annual Holiday Magic event on Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Making your own s’mores was a big hit at the annual Holiday Magic event in Newark Valley, N.Y., held Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Santa waves to a crowd gathered at the annual Holiday Magic event in Newark Valley, N.Y. on Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Mayor Jim Tornatore announces the official lighting of the Village Green on Dec. 10, and at the annual Holiday Magic event. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Community members enjoy viewing lighted Christmas trees at the annual Holiday Magic event held in Newark Valley, N.Y. on Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Community members enjoy viewing lighted Christmas trees at the annual Holiday Magic event held in Newark Valley, N.Y. on Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Makers, artists and crafters showed their hand-made items at two locations during the annual Holiday Magic event, held in downtown Newark Valley, N.Y. on Dec. 10. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Young people wait in line to visit with Santa Claus and share their Christmas wishes during Holiday Magic, held Dec. 10 in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Young people were eager to tell Santa Claus what was on their Christmas wish list during Holiday Magic, held Dec. 10 in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

