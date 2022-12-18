Home destroyed on Carmichael Road Thursday; GoFundMe set up to assist family

On Thursday, Dec. 15 at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Campville Fire Department was alerted to a car fire on Carmichael Road in Owego, N.Y. at the Hoyt residence, and about one and a half miles up from North Avenue.

According to Campville Fire Department’s Steven Solomon, the first unit on the scene was Ambulance 332, and they reported a well-involved car fire near the house. Campville Engine 302, Engine 304, Aerial 301, Tanker 321, Ambulance 331, Fast Response 305 and Fire Police 346 were enroute within minutes.

By the time crews arrived, according to Solomon, the fire had jumped into the house and was burning rapidly. In a report, Solomon wrote that several explosions were heard and the decision was made to initiate a defensive attack. A request was transmitted immediately for mutual aid from Southside for a tanker, Weltonville for a tanker, and Owego, Newark Valley, and Apalachin for Engines and manpower. Additional help from Candor for water supply and West Corners for a FAST team was requested.

A water fill site for the tankers was set up on Route 38 and fire police controlled traffic so the tankers could have an efficient shuttle route while the blaze was battled, and as a snowstorm was approaching.

Solomon noted that Campville Emergency Support Services were activated and provided warm beverages and food to help those involved in the fire related responsibilities. As the pond supply came on line, the tankers were then released from the scene.

All together, the firefighting and overhaul took approximately four hours and about 50 fire personnel were involved. An additional two hours was used for reloading the fire apparatus with hose, cleaned, and prepared for the next call. The last units went back in service at about 6 p.m.

“The integration of support between all the local departments was flawless and again, continuous training provides a foundation for well organized operations,” Steven Solomon wrote, adding, “Everyone went home safe, and it is an honor to work with all of you.”

As for the family, a GoFundMe Page has been set up to assist with immediate needs, as the family lost everything; and just ten days from Christmas. You can find the link at https://gofund.me/c634a2fa.