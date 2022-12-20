Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 5, 2022 through Dec. 11, 2022 there were 72 calls for service, and nine traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Derick J. Fredenburg, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Disorderly Conduct (Violation) following an investigation of a Disturbance on North Avenue. Fredenburg was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Alfred E. Thornton IV, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Disorderly Conduct (Violation) following an investigation of a Disturbance on North Avenue. Thornton IV was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kyale R. Rose, age 35 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office following a Traffic Stop. Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David R. Decker, age 29 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), and No Distinctive License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Decker was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Siobian M. Campbell, age 34 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Campbell was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 23 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being Under the Influence of a Intoxicant and Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Male, age 19 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Timothy J. Ryder, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree (C – Felony) following an investigation of Theft on North Avenue. Ryder was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Mary P. Franzenburg, age 55 of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court. Franzenburg was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was released on her own recognizance by Justice Hogan.

Alexander J. Stanley, age 27 of Illion, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Felony), and False Personation (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Stanley was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Cory J. Kennedy, age 28 of Mohawk, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Felony), Insufficient Tail Lamps (Violation), and Unlicensed Driver (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Kennedy was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.