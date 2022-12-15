Winter Storm Warning takes effect

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow

accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

The storm warning is issued for Tompkins, Tioga and Broome Counties in New York, and Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania.

Accuweather advises that travel could be very difficult, to impossible, and that hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow will be heavy and wet, which could bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

To view a complete forecast, visit https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/owego/13827/weather-forecast/334643.