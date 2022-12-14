The Old Coot ‘heads’ into the past

I saw a guy on the beach wearing a headband the other day. It surprised me. Jolted me! I forgot all about them, a sweatband from the past. It was like seeing a ghost. What happened to sweatbands – those semi-elastic, terrycloth loops that athletes wore. And, by athletes I mean anyone who went outside and moved on foot, in a wheelchair, pushing a walker or a bicycle, whatever. Moved in any way at all. It was a signature fashion statement that said, “I’m an athlete!”

If you went to a marathon there would be a sea of joggers wearing headbands. This was the era before the baseball cap took over America. Headbands ruled in the 70’s and 80’s. I had several in my jogging days, white, black, blue, tri-color. They were very effective at keeping the sweat on your forehead from running into, and burning your eyes. I guess they went the way of the earmuff, another headpiece you hardly see anymore.

You could buy headbands anyplace, sporting-goods stores, department stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. It was a world of sweatbands. Now it’s just a fashion dot in history. Discarded and buried with no funeral. Yet how did this happen? They were so useful and looked cool! It made a statement; and not just a fashion statement, a sign that the wearer moved around enough to perspire.

I miss them. I checked around to see if they were available in our local stores. No luck there. I’ll have to go on Amazon, something I’d rather not do, but it’s often the only place you can get things you’re looking for without running all over town, breaking out into a sweat. And without a headband!

P.S. – You just might spot a headband a basketball game. But, that’s about it.

