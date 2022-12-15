Sayre House Of Hope awarded grant by Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation 

The Sayre House of Hope is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. Part of more than a million dollars awarded on Giving Tuesday, the money will benefit those who are tired, stressed, and dealing with a medical crisis.

“It’s important that we can have a comfortable, safe, and reliable environment for them,” said Elizabeth Hibbard, resident manager, Sayre House of Hope, adding, “We are extremely grateful for the funds that cover all the items we need to help reduce stress on patients or family members supporting a loved one during a difficult time in their lives. It makes a world of difference to those who use the Sayre House of Hope to know that people care about them and what they are going through. The Tioga Downs Community Foundation has my immense gratitude and thanks for these funds.”

The Sayre House of Hope provides a home away from home for patients and family members who travel a distance to the Guthrie Sayre campus. Whether it is daily treatments that make it difficult to travel to and from home, or a family member in the hospital for an extended period, the Sayre House of Hope can provide a much-needed place to stay.

“It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together, especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, adding, “This foundation allows us to support people who are changing lives in the cities, towns, and villages our guests call home.”

For more information about the Sayre House of Hope or to make a monetary donation, visit www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie/ways-give/sayre-house-hope.