‘United with Voices’ brings in $60,000

Eight amazing contestants sang live at Tioga Downs Casino Resort last month for “United with Voices,” a fundraiser for Tioga United Way and in support of the 32 partner agencies. Contestants included Karlie Vaughn, Nadia Murphy, Chloe White, Ella Goodrich, Laura Clark, Adam Gates, Kraig Moss, and Courtney Ashcraft.

Champagne, delicious hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth and live entertainment, just to name a few, entertained guests throughout the event. As a highlight, Tioga Downs’ owner, Jeff Gural, matched the funds raised that evening.

“We cannot thank Mr. Gural enough for the years of support he has given to Tioga United Way and our community,” said Meredith Sagor, executive director for Tioga United Way.

Bob Powell Entertainment provided music and lighting for the event, and volunteers and businesses all pulled together to support the community through this event.

To view a video from the event and of the performances, visit https://youtu.be/P-62I9f8bq4.

To learn more about Tioga United Way, call their offices at (607) 687-4028, or visit www.tiogaunitedway.com.