‘United with Voices’ brings in $60,000

All eight contestants are pictured with Meredith Sagor, Tioga United Way's executive director. Photo credit: Bob Schultz Photography.

Posted By: psadvert December 10, 2022

Eight amazing contestants sang live at Tioga Downs Casino Resort last month for “United with Voices,” a fundraiser for Tioga United Way and in support of the 32 partner agencies. Contestants included Karlie Vaughn, Nadia Murphy, Chloe White, Ella Goodrich, Laura Clark, Adam Gates, Kraig Moss, and Courtney Ashcraft.

Champagne, delicious hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth and live entertainment, just to name a few, entertained guests throughout the event. As a highlight, Tioga Downs’ owner, Jeff Gural, matched the funds raised that evening. 

Pictured are Tioga United Way Board Members Bob Jensen, Jana Bowen, Meredith, Jeri Sarrge, Tia Tagliaferro, and Jake Kunze. Photo credit: Bob Schultz Photography.

“We cannot thank Mr. Gural enough for the years of support he has given to Tioga United Way and our community,” said Meredith Sagor, executive director for Tioga United Way. 

Bob Powell Entertainment provided music and lighting for the event, and volunteers and businesses all pulled together to support the community through this event. 

Pictured are Judges Jordan Schreiner, Allie Torto, and Tonya Pierce. Photo credit: Bob Schultz Photography.

To view a video from the event and of the performances, visit https://youtu.be/P-62I9f8bq4.

To learn more about Tioga United Way, call their offices at (607) 687-4028, or visit www.tiogaunitedway.com. 

Last year’s winner, Tonya Pierce, is pictured with the 2022 winner, Karlie Vaughn. Also pictured are Meredith Sagor, Tioga United Way’s executive director, and Board Member Jake Kunze. Photo credit: Bob Schultz Photography.

Pictured is the People’s Choice Winner, Chloe White. Photo credit: Bob Schultz Photography.

