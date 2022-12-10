Collector Car Corner/Cars We Remember; Pontiac Grand Prix and Chevelle Station Wagon

Back to the mailbag this week. Here we go.

Q: Greg, I read your column every week in our community newspaper here in New York. Since I haven’t yet seen anyone write to you about the value of a ’69 Pontiac Grand Prix, here we go! I have a ’69 Grand Prix hardtop coupe Model J, vinyl black top, automatic, rally wheels, air, radio, power steering and so on. I bought this car new in 1969. It currently has only 104,000 miles, mostly highway driven. The engine was redone at 95,000 miles, and it’s in very good shape.

It has been repainted in its original burgundy color. My husband and I keep it garaged, and don’t drive it much at all unless it’s a nice weekend day. What do you feel we would get if we sold it? I still have the window sticker when we bought it. Thanks much. Mary, New York.

A: Mary, the ’69 Grand Prix is sure a nice car, and it sounds like you’ve treated it like one of the family. I had a similar letter many years ago from a lady in Kansas, and believe it or not her name was Mary, too.

In 1969 Pontiac built and delivered 112,486 full size Grand Prix models that rode on a 118-inch wheelbase, and with a gross weight of 3,715 pounds. The Grand Prix wasn’t as big as the Bonneville, which came with a 125-inch wheelbase, but much larger than the GTO (112 inches) and the Firebird (108-inches).

Your Grand Prix came with a 350-horse 400-cubic inch V8. A second engine available that year was a 428-incher that came under an “SJ” badge. The 428 was available in 370 and 390 horse versions, which ups the value 10 to 20% The 428’s also featured Ram Air options, which would add another 10 to 25%.

As for the price, you might expect a low of $8,800 to a high of $15,000, which is the current book value for a car like yours in good condition. In complete restored form, or the very best of low-mileage originals, it would fetch about $32,000 with the 428 engine, and about $26,000 with the 400 engine.

Remember, too, that these prices are book price estimates, and you might receive more or less depending on the economy or the “love of Pontiacs” of the prospective buyer. On the negative side, the demand for the Grand Prix in 1969 is nothing like that of sibling GTO or Trans Am / Firebird models, both Pontiac mainstays for collectors.

However, there are many “large style” Pontiac collectors out there, so good luck if you decide to sell.

Thanks for your letter.

More Chevelle Station Wagons

Q: Hi Greg. I was reading your column about the 1968 Chevy Malibu Station Wagon recently. I have a 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Concours 4-door station wagon and it was purchased new in Lynchburg, Va., which is about 25 miles from where I live.

I talked with the original owner and he gave me a copy of the invoice and window sticker. It has the original 307-V8 engine and automatic transmission, and just 109,000 original miles. I have all service records and the car has a posi-traction rear, is finished in antique green paint (needs new paint), and has a jade vinyl interior that is in good shape. It also has a power tailgate window, dual action tailgate, luggage carrier, power steering and brakes, and tinted glass. The car runs and drives good. What can you tell me about this car? Thanks, James E. Zimmerman, Virginia.

A: James, your 71 Chevelle Concours looks to be in pretty good shape, and I thank you for the photo.

In 1971, Chevrolet produced 12,716 models of the six-passenger Concours wagon, and another 4,276 Concours Wagons with a third row seat. Additionally, Chevy also built a Concours Estate Wagon, adding another 7,721 units to the total. So overall, Concours and Concours Estates totaled 24,713 wagons with the Chevelle name.

Also, in 1971, Greenbrier and Nomad wagons added another 17,586 Chevelle wagons on the road for a grand total of 42,299. Notable is the fact that the only 6-cylinder available that year came in Nomad form, with just 2,801 built.

The book value of your wagon, according to NADA Classic Car prices, is a low retail of $20,000 to a high of $32,000. The original base price of your car should have been in the $3,850 range. Notable is the fact that the 1970 and 1971 Chevelle Station Wagons have become darlings of the Pro Street car crowd, with many being transformed into fire breathing, big block and small block Chevy motivated show pieces.

Thanks again for the photo, and I’d sure like to know more about that 1958 Chevy you have sitting next to your Concours Wagon!

